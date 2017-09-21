UAE Ambassador, AU Representative to Somalia discuss cooperation relations

MOGADISHU, 20th September, 2017 (WAM) — Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to Somalia, has discussed with the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, SRCC, for Somalia, Francisco Caetano Madeira, cooperation relations between the UAE and the African Union, in addition to the mechanism of supporting security and stability in Somalia.

During the meeting, which was held at the UAE embassy in Mogadishu, the Special Representative expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its prominent role in supporting security and stability in Somalia through the reconstruction of the Somali armed forces, in addition to the development and humanitarian projects carried out in various regions.

Ambassador Al Hammadi appreciated the Special Representative’s keenness in consolidating cooperation relations between the UAE Embassy and the mission in Somalia, as well as the cooperation of the African Union and the UAE in general in supporting security and stability efforts in Somalia.

Source: Emirates News Agency