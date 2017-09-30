UAE commends UN and AU missions in promoting security and stability in Somalia

GENEVA, The United Arab Emirates has commended the role played by the United Nations and African Union, AU, missions in assisting Somalia to promote its security and stability.

This came in a statement delivered by Saeed Ahmed Al Jarwan, Third Secretary of the UAE’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, in a speech during the 36th session of the Human Rights Council, concluding today, as part of an interactive dialogue on the report of the independent expert on the provision of assistance to Somalia in the field of human rights.

Mr. Jarwan, speaking at the outset, welcomed UN Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia, Bahame Tom Nyanduga, and expressed his thanks and appreciation for his report, which highlighted notable improvements in the human rights situation in Somalia.

Mr. Jarwan stressed that the UAE welcomes the continued cooperation of the Federal Government of Somalia with the independent expert within the framework of special procedures to improve the human rights system, particularly in the areas of the protection of women’s rights, children’s rights and other vulnerable groups.

In response to the independent expert’s recommendation regarding the urgent need for continued support and assistance to enable the Government of Somalia, Mr. Jarwan noted that at the beginning of the year, the UAE, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, launched “#For You Somalia” campaign, which has contributed to providing health care to needy people in remote areas most vulnerable to disease outbreaks, benefiting over half a million Somali children and elderly.

Source: WAM