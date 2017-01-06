US23.1mn Kenya National Library Complex Set for Completion in 2017

The US 23.1mn ultra-modern National Library Complex on Ngong road, Nairobi is set to be opened in 2017, with 65 percent of the works completed on the 5 storey building.

Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Director General, Dr. Julius Muia, says the National Library Complex will offer a comprehensive national reference service to all sectors of the economy and contribute to literacy development and research.

With a sitting capacity of 5,000, the library is set to rival the British Library in the UK and the Library of Congress in the US in terms of size.

The project started in April 2012 is currently at 65 percent completion rate.

Already, five floors on Wing 1A under phase 1 of the project have been fitted with tiles and ceiling. Trunking, air conditioning, electrical fitting and plumbing have also been done.

Vision 2030 delivery secretariat sees a huge social-economic transformation in livelihoods once the project is operational.

A section for the physically challenged and the visually impaired learners will be set aside.

Kenya has 60 libraries spread across the country, with 36 of them spread across the 47 counties. Users will be able to access full list of books in all libraries and borrow or make reservation over the internet.

“We are introducing communities to basic telecommunication technologies and giving impetus to innovative initiatives and knowledge development for children, youth, adult and the aged,” said Dr. Muia.

Source: CR