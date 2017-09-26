Baarlamaanka Galmudug oo sheegay in ay kalsoonidii kala laabteen Madaxweyne Axmed Ducaale Xaaf

Warka Raadiyo Wardheer ee aan idiin heyno waxaa ka mid ah:Xildhibaano ka tirsan Baarlamaanka Galmudug oo sheegay inay xilka ka qaadeen Madaxweynaha maamulkaas Axmed Ducaale Geelle Xaaf iyo warar kale.

Fadlan hoos ka dhegeyso warka Raadiyo Wardheer:



