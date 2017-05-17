China gives $1 mln to help IDPs in Somalia

Xinhau – China has inked agreement with the UN migration agency (IOM) for 1 million U.S. dollar of multi-sector assistance that will support IOM efforts to help internally displaced persons, vulnerable communities and returnees in Somalia.

A statement from IOM said Tuesday the project, which will reach over 15,000 people, will support the UN and Somalia-backed 2017 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan.

It will also provide lifesaving aid to vulnerable populations in areas affected by the ongoing drought and displacement.

“This contribution towards IOM’s humanitarian programmes is another milestone in bilateral relations between IOM and China,” IOM Director-General William Lacy Swing said.

Swing who signed the agreement in Beijing on Monday with China’s Ministry of Commerce on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, described labour migration as an essential element in co-building the “Belt and Road Community”.

He said facilitation of movement of capital, goods and services has been of enormous benefit to the global community.

Source: Xinhua