Ethiopian Airlines to launch Victoria Falls direct flights

By Nyemudzai Kakore

Ethiopian Airlines will commence direct flights to Victoria Falls by March, following the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Victoria Falls International Airport which can now handle wide-bodied planes.

This was revealed at a meeting between Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Ethiopian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Mustafe Dek Abdisalam last Friday.

Mr Abdisalam had paid a courtesy call on Adv Mudenda. Adv Mudenda said the coming in of Ethiopian Airlines was expected to enhance tourism and investment opportunities between Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

He said the tourism sector had evolved to become a critical sector, which was contributing to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product of any country, and this included Zimbabwe.

Adv Mudenda said the meeting was an eye opener to Parliament and how it could improve its role in assisting Government in turning around economic fortunes.

“Our discussion was centred on tourism, as you are aware that the Ethiopian Airlines has been dedicated in bringing in passengers and taking out passengers from Zimbabwe,” he said. “What we agreed is that we need to accelerate tourism development between the two countries.

The ambassador indicated to me that as from the 26th of March this year, Ethiopian Airlines will be flying into Victoria Falls International Airport, from there to Gaborone and Windhoek. “In that regard, we believe we should be able to increase tourist inflows.”

Adv Mudenda said Mr Abdisalam indicated to him that the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development and Ethiopian Airlines were engaging each other on how to create joint venture partnerships as a way of boosting the airline industry.

Source: The Herald