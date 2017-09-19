Tuesday, September 19, 2017
GIRL LOSES APPEAL AFTER SCHOOL BARS HER FROM WEARING HIJAB

By Ian Willoughby

A Somali girl who was barred from wearing hijab at a Prague secondary school has lost an appeal in which she was seeking an apology and CZK 60,000 in compensation from the institution.

Prague’s Municipal Court on Tuesday confirmed a previous ruling under which the girl’s allegation of discrimination was dismissed.

The plaintiff had argued that wearing the veil was an expression of her religious conviction. However, a Municipal Court judge said that the school, which prepares students for a career in medicine, had to remain a “neutral environment”.

Source: Radio Praha

