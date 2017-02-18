Saturday, February 18, 2017
SOMALIA’S GOVERNANCE CHALLENGES

By Jamma Ali Sugow

Somalia  is a complex  political security environment beset by  poverty, recurring  drought spells, as is being experienced  now and violent conflict. The country has  been in a state of  conflict  of  one  form  or  another  for  the  past  two decades.

Despite currently  having  a  functioning  central government operating  from  the capital, outside  of  it, there  are  several varieties  of  political, religious  and  tribal  entities  seeking to govern.  None of the  subsequent  governments  since  the  fall  of  the  Barre regime  have  succeeded  in  establishing  their  authority or  broad  legitimacy  among  the  general  Somali  population. Efforts to have in  the  country  a set of functioning  public  institutions  have  been  derailed  by  the  presence of  traditional  and  ethnic forms of governance that carry varying legitimacy and influence across the country.

Beyond the formal structures, governance in Somalia is determined by a hugely influential informal system. In far flung areas, many a times, traditional leadership shoulders the burden of dispute settlement, often working closely with Sharia Courts. Access to the formal justice system, for instance law enforcement and the judiciary remains limited to the capital and other and anointed elders to settle civil and criminal disputes.

It  is imperative  to  note that  in  essence, the challenges contributing to state failure in  Somalia are  wide-ranging  from a mixture of political, institutional, administrative  and  human  resource  issues.  The  international  community, working hands in gloves with  the  Federal  Government  and  other  non-state actors should pursue a comprehensive and  sustainable  approach  governance to strengthening, that include support for an inclusive political process  and  the  fostering of societal relations, i.e. engaging of religious and traditional  authorities.

On the other hand, it is common knowledge to note that corruption poses a major threat to  sustainable  development  in  Somalia. The  existing  lack  of  confidence  in  the  Federal  Government’s  ability  to  manage  the  financial  and  human  resources  of  the  state  can  hugely  undermine  the  trust  the  citizens  have  on  the  government. As  a  result,  efforts  should  be  made  to  develop  systems, institutions  and   processes  that  promote  accountability, integrity  and  transparency  and  demonstrate to  the  citizenry  that  the  state  is  capable  of  utilizing  the  resources  at  its  disposal  to  deliver  services  throughout  the  country.

Moreover,  it  is  prudent  for  steps  to  be  taken  to  develop  and  implement  legal  mechanisms  to  curb  corruption  and  foster  integrity  across  all  sectors  of  the  government. On  top  of  that,  a  mechanism  should  be  put  in  place  for  mutual  accountability  between  the  government  and  its  bilateral  and  multi-lateral  partners, both  from within  and  overseas, thus allowing  stakeholders  to  raise  and  report  complains  to  the  relevant  authorities. This  can  be  implied  to  include  proactive  engagements with  civil  society, including  the  media  which  can  be  engaged  as  a  significant  stakeholder  in  promoting  accountability  and  playing  the  role  of  a  whistleblower  in  exposing  acts  of  prebendalism   that   might  be  taking  place.

Additionally,  the  government  should  fund  and  support  institutional  capacity  building  strategies  for  the  police  and  in order  to  make  sure  the  effective  functioning  of  the  policing  organs. The  government  should  create  a  conducive  working   environment  with  key  stakeholders  at  national,  regional  and   local  levels  in order  to promote  effective  responses  to  crimes. This  can  follow  a  community  chosen  and  driven  approach  ensuring  that  marginalized  clans  and  youths  are  all  involved  in  key  formulations  to  improve  security  and  harmonize  relations  among  the  multiple  communities.

State  building in  Somalia,   whether  organic  or  inorganic has  been  constrained  by  the  economic  base  of  the  country. Somalia’s economy remains one of the poorest in the world. It’s  productivity  is  based  on  mainly  pastoral  nomadism and  in  some  instances  agriculture. Both  sectors, pastarolism  and  the  agricultural  sector  are  chiefly  subsistence-oriented  and  thus  profoundly  impoverished.

Currently, one  of  the  major  obstacles  to   state  building  in  Somalia  is  the  extremely  modest  revenues  it  can  secure  from  its  citizens  as  taxes. More  often  than  not,  the  Federal  Government  has  relied  on external  sources  of  funding  to  run  the  country. This  external  funding  that  has  been  unpredictable  and  unsustainable, had  its  own  negative  implications  in  that  country. It  has  reduced accountability  to  the  people  and  tended  to  promote  unrealistically expansive  patronage-based  visions  that  are  out  of  line  with   the  country’s  very  weak  tax  base.

In  sum,  the  problem  in  Somalia  is  not  that  state  building  is  doomed  to  fail ,  it  is  rather  the  type  of  state  that  both  locals and foreign actors  have  tried  to  build is unattainable  and  as  a  consequence,  repeatedly   set  up  formal  and  recognized  political  leaders towards  failure. But  then  again, let  us  not lose hope,  Somalia  might  yet  again  be  the  epicenter  and  at  the  forefront  of  a  seismic  shift  in  the  nature  and  scope  of  the  sovereign  state in Africa.

Jamma Ali Sugow

jamacow99@live.com

